Victorian Police issue 133 fines in hours to people breaching COVID-19 lockdown

Victorian police have issued more than 130 fines in the past hours to residents of metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire who refuse to abide with “stay at home” directions.

A total of 133 fines were issues to individuals in the past hours, building upon the 119 fines issued the day before.

Each of the fines are worth $1652, and are issued for breaches of the Chief Health Officer’s directions.

Members of Victoria Police patrol outside the Public Housing tower in Alfred Street North Melbourne on July 11, 2020. (Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)

Under those directions, residents in the listed 32 local government areas must stay home unless they are exercising, going to work or study, shopping for essential needs or giving or receiving care.

Some of those fined include five people who travelled from Melbourne to Myrniong to go camping, and multiple people attending private residences for parties.

In one case, 13 people were fined for a social gathering at an apartment in Docklands.

Victoria Police officers patrolling near Melbourne public housing towers. (Getty)

A total of 22 infringement notices were issued at vehicle checkpoints, where 9557 vehicles have been checked in the past hours alone.

Premier Daniel Andrews says “police are out there in force” issuing hefty fines to people who breached the state’s stage three restrictions.

“The for warnings is over,” he said.”If you’re out there just breaking the rules and you’re betting you won’t get caught, the odds are not good. You will get caught. And you will be fined.”

“If we all keep following those rules, then this strategy will work, we’ll bring it under control, we’ll be able to resume opening up, we’ll get past this.”

A police officer speaks to a woman looking to enter the Flemington Public housing flats on July 05, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia. (Getty)

Mr Andrews said yesterday that police were only following orders, and only those found blatantly breaching the rules will be fined.

“Every someone makes a bad choice, the whole community potentially pays a price for that,” Mr Andrews said.

“That is why there are fines, rules, and that is why Victoria Police are not mucking about.”