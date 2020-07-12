Vegan Celebrities On What Actually Made Them Go Vegan

The popular vegan personality recently went in-depth with Goodful about how her vegan journey began. She had been experiencing extreme sickness with symptoms including chronic pain, blurred vision, panic attacks, and anxiety for a year and seven months straight. One day her daughter suggested watching a movie on Netflix that convinced her to try vegansim and she never looked back:

“My daughter came home from school one day and she said, ‘Mom, we saw this documentary at school and I think you should watch it. It was What The Health. My husband and I, we all sat down together, we watched it, and I was like, ‘Oh, wow, this is very interesting.’ What got me, is that when they were talking about diseases and our heritage, they would eat the same thing causing the same disease. For me, my mom died at 51. She had ALS. My dad is 68, he’s the oldest male to live in the family. A lot of my aunts, uncles, and family members died very young of heart attacks, strokes, and rare sicknesses. To me, meat was the common denominator. And I thought to myself, Well, I haven’t tried that, right? And they were talking about plant-based eating on What The Health. So I told my husband, I’m done with the dummy drugs, all the guinea pig drugs that the doctors have given me over this last year and a half. Nothing has worked. If I’ve tried all that stuff, honey, I can at least try to do this vegan thing for 30 days and see if it makes me feel better. And so we decided, as a family, to do a 30-day vegan challenge and on day 10 my headaches went away. I remember I was walking through my kitchen and was like, my head ain’t hurting. I started feeling better from that day. I started getting my energy back. I just started feeling like myself again. On day 29, I told my husband, ‘I think this is my path, I’m going vegan.'”