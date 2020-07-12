UK examining infrastructure to smooth flow of EU trade: Gove By

© . Michael Gove arrives at Downing Street in London
LONDON () – Britain is looking at developing infrastructure in south-east England to stop the major freight crossing to France becoming blocked when the transition deal with the European Union expires at the end of the year, Cabinet Secretary Michael Gove said.
“There will be specific pieces of infrastructure that we put in place in order to smooth the flow of traffic,” he told the BBC’s Andrew Marr.
He said the British government would be saying more about the border between Northern Ireland and Ireland later this month.
