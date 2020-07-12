UFC 251: Kamaru Usman defeats Jorge Masvidal to retain welterweight title | MMA News

Kamaru Usman has defeated Jorge Masvidal to retain his welterweight championship in a unanimous decision at UFC 251 in the United Arab Emirates.

Masvidal, who was called in as a last-minute replacement after Gilbert Burns tested positive for coronavirus, had called Usman “mentally weak” before the fight.

But the judges deemed Usman too strong as they scored the fight 50-45, 50-45, and 49-46 in their favor, allowing the Nigerian-American to match Khabib Nurmagomedov’s record of 12 consecutive UFC wins.

Usman (left) defeated Jorge Masvidal on points to match Khabib Nurmagomedov’s record of 12 consecutive UFC victories



Australian Alexander Volkanovski retained his featherweight title by defeating former champion Max Holloway for the second time.

Volkanovski won by split decision, with the American strong in the first three rounds before takedowns in the fourth and fifth rounds sealed him for the Australian.

Alexander Volkanovski (left) retained his featherweight title by defeating Max Holloway the second time.



Previously, Durham County bantamweight Davey Grant survived a broken jaw when he claimed a knockout victory over American Martin Day in the third round.

Grant was hit by a bump in the first round before making his way through the second and third rounds until his left hook hit Day against the canvas.

British fighter Davey Grant (left) survived a broken jaw to beat American Martin Day



In other bouts, Russia’s Petr Yan defeated Brazilian Jose Aldo with a technical knockout to claim the vacant bantamweight title, light heavyweight Volkan Oezdemir was knocked out by Jiri Prochazka, and Muslim welterweight Salikhov claimed a split decision victory over Elizeu Zaleski. .

Scottish Danny Henry fell to Makwan Amirkhani courtesy of an anaconda choke in the first round in featherweight combat, while unanimous decisions went to Pole Marcin Tybura over Maxim Grishin in the heavyweight and lightweight division Leonardo Santos vs. Roman Bogatov.

Rose Namajunas (left) won her rematch with Jessica Andrade



Amanda Ribas defeated Paige VanZant at the women’s flyweight and Karol Rosa of Brazil defeated Vanessa Melo by unanimous decision at the women’s bantamweight.

And American Rose Namajunas took revenge on Jessica Andrade fourteen months after losing her strawweight title in Brazil, with Namajunas using her footwork to claim a split decision victory.