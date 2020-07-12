Ubisoft’s Hyper Scape is now in open beta

Ubisoft has announced that the open beta for its upcoming battle royale shooter Hyper Scape kicks off on PC today, and the company also shared a trailer for the beta and a new cinematic trailer detailing some of the game’s story. The news came as part of the Ubisoft Forward presentation that aired on Sunday.

Hyper Scape launched first as a technical test on July 2nd, with Ubisoft giving access to some Twitch and YouTube creators so they could stream the game. The launch was a huge success, with Hyper Scape rising to the top of the Twitch charts that day. In his experience with the technical test, my colleague Nick Statt found the game to be a fun and polished take on the battle royale formula.

Update July 12th, 4:25PM ET: Updated headline to reflect that the beta is now available.