Two missing in south China biofuel plant blast





SINGAPORE/BEIJING () – Two people were missing and two injured after an explosion on Sunday at a biofuel plant in China’s Fujian province, the local fire department and state media said.

The blast occurred around 10:10 a.m. (0210 GMT) at Longyan Zhuoyue New Energy Co Ltd, a Shanghai-listed biofuel producer based in the southern city of Longyan, as workers were doing maintenance, CCTV said.

Video on state television showed thick dark smoke bellowing into the sky.

The fire was continuing as of 0600 GMT, as more than 100 firefighters were dispatched to the site and nearby residents had been evacuated, CCTV said.

Longyan Zhuoyue New Energy processes gutter oil into biodiesel, the company website says.