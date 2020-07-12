Twitter Tries To CANCEL Cardi B; For Using Racist Term Against Asians!

Cardi B used an offensive and racist word to describe her sister Hennessy Carolina‘s eyes and now MTO News has learned, Twitter is trying to cancel her.

The 27-year-old rapper took to Instagram on Saturday to share a composite photo which combined her face with her husband Offset‘s..

“Sooo this how KK finna look? I love it,” Cardi captioned the photo, referring to their two-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus.

A fan commented that the composite photo looks a lot like Cardi‘s younger sister Hennessy.

Cardi replied to the comment and wrote, “I think cause Hennessy got ch-nky eyes like Offset and so KK. It’s the only think I could think off [sic].”

Immediately, Cardi’s fans went off on her – for using the anti-Asian slur.

Another fan then posted the screencap of the Instagram comment on Twitter and simply wrote, “I–” Cardi retweeted that tweet with this comment: “I didn’t know that ch-nky eyes was a slur like wtfff I DONT KNOW F–KIN EVERYTHING!! We don’t even use that as a insult and I didn’t use it as a insult. Im sick of the internet.”

Look:

Twitter is now trying to “cancel” Cardi over her use of the slur.