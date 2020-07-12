TSR Exclusive Details: Tommie Lee Allegedly Gets Into Altercation While In Las Vegas-Police Called To Location

It looks like former Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star Tommie Lee may have been involved in another altercation. In a few Instagram stories, a woman who goes by the name of London claims that she and Tommie were in a “fight.”

We exclusively spoke to the Las Vegas Metro Police Department and can confirm that an incident involving Tommie Lee did happen on Saturday, July 11th at the Aria Resort & Casino.

According to the alleged victim, a few of their mutual friends had a penthouse party.

“Last night at the aria in Las Vegas.. some friends of mine who apparently are friends with her too had a penthouse party. I was coming up from gambling and came in the room. Never met Tommie before… wasn’t even in the room more than 7 mins. I can see that something transpired before I got there so I just sat on the couch,” she expressed.”

She claims that while talking to Gervonta Davis, who was also at the party, Tommie came out of nowhere and allegedly hit her in the face.

“I’m talking to Gervonta [Davis] and he’s questioning me asking who I am. I’m telling him who I am and letting him know I don’t want no parts of the drama and for him to calm it down,” she expressed. “Tommie comes over to where I’m sitting and starts saying I need to mind my business.. before I could say anything she hits me in the face,” she added.

Once the alleged altercation happened, police were called and London stated she pressed charges.

“They grab her… I’m upset so I try to fight her. We end up fighting and the police gets called .. I’m removed from the room and I press charges.”

While authorities wouldn’t confirm if any arrests were made, we reviewed the Clark County inmate search and no mugshot for Tommie Lee—real name Atasha Jefferson—populated.

At this time, police are investigating this incident.

