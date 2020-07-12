Tottenham vs. Arsenal live stream: How to watch the North London derby online from anywhere

With so much riding on this game, Sunday’s north London derby promises to be one of the most fiercely contested between the local rivals for some time — read on to find out how to get a Tottenham vs Arsenal live stream and watch the Premier League clash online from anywhere. With high hopes at the start of the season, this campaign has turned out to be one to forget for Arsenal and Spurs, with both clubs dispensing with their managers mid-way through. While both Mikel Arteta and Jose Mourinho will point to improvements on the pitch since their arrivals, the reality is that both teams find themselves a great deal further down the table than either new manager would have wanted at this stage. A derby win here will nevertheless give their frustrated fans bragging rights, as well as delivering a shot in the arm to their respective European qualification aims.

Jose Mourinho will demand a response from his players with Spurs coming into this game off the back of a hugely disappointing performance against relegation-threatened Bournemouth which saw them fail to get a single shot on target during the goalless draw. Arsenal, meanwhile, saw their four-match run of victories brought to a halt with a creditable 1-1 draw at home to high-flying Leicester. The Lilywhites are long overdue a league victory over the Gunners, with their last victory coming all the way back in February 2018. The subsequent two league fixtures between these two sides have all ended in draws, but the stakes appear to be higher than recent seasons. With Spurs sitting one place and one point behind Arsenal in the table, a defeat for either side will almost certainly mean a year without lucrative European football at a time when both clubs are struggling with the economic fallout of lockdown. It all adds up to a potentially explosive clash, and it's one you watch from anywhere in the world, read on for full details on how to get a live stream of Tottenham vs Arsenal with our guide below. Tottenham vs Arsenal: Where and when? Sunday's match takes place behind closed doors at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with kick-off set for 4.30pm BST local time. That makes it an 11.30am ET, 8.30am PT, start for folks tuning in from the US, and a 1.30am AEST kick off on Sunday morning for folk tuning in from Australia). Watch Tottenham vs Arsenal online from outside your country We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this match further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Tottenham vs Arsenal, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked. That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there. VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web.

How to watch Tottenham vs Arsenal online in the U.S. exclusively on NBCSN NBC has exclusive broadcast rights to the 2019/20 Premier League season. Kick-off for Tottenham vs Arsenal is at 11.30am ET, 8.30am PT, with live coverage on NBCSN.

