Top 10 Quotes From the Virtual Blockchain Conference By Cointelegraph

Unitize Roundup: Top 10 Quotes From the Virtual Blockchain Conference
The five-day Unitize virtual blockchain conference organized by BlockShow and San Francisco Blockchain Week ended with the final session on Friday. The event saw appearances from Heath Tarbert, the chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission; Vitalik Buterin, a co-founder of ; and Tim Draper, a serial blockchain investor, as well as other speakers from a diverse pool of market segments both within and outside the crypto space.
Blockchain adoption, decentralized finance, central bank digital currencies and the future of (BTC) dominated the conversation in many of the panels. The event also saw speakers chart possible paths forward for the advancement of the industry.
