Top 10 Cryptos Outperforming Bitcoin By Cointelegraph

New ‘Altseason’ Visualized: Top 10 Cryptos Outperforming Bitcoin
Alternative cryptocurrencies, or altcoins, have started to record large gains across the board. Some small-cap coins have seen triple-digit percentage gains in recent weeks. But several larger-cap cryptocurrencies have also been posting serious gains such as VeChain (VET), Stellar (XLM), (ADA) and Chainlink (LINK).
In the past week, VET, XLM, ADA, ALGO, LINK, BSV, ATOM, , CRO and ETC outperformed the rest of the market including , which gained just 1.13% during the period.
