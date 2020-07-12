Tom Brady jokes about recruiting Randy Moss to Bucs

Tom Brady already got one of his all-time favorite teammates to come out of retirement and join him in Tampa Bay. Will Randy Moss make it two?

Almost certainly not, but Brady is shooting his shot. On Saturday, Brady shared a clip on his Instagram account from one of his interviews with Religion of Sports. In it, the 42-year-old quarterback was asked about his greatest individual performance ever. Brady said the game that sticks out the most was when the New England Patriots scored 56 points against the Buffalo Bills in 2007. That was the season they shattered offensive records en route to an 18-1 campaign.

Of course, Brady can’t think or talk about that game without mentioning Randy Moss. At the end of his Instagram description, Brady jokingly asked Moss to come out of retirement to play for the Buccaneers.

“Hey, Randy, Bucs red would look really good on you! Do you have a few snaps left??” Brady wrote.

You can see the clip Brady shared below: