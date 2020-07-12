Tom Brady enjoying ‘unique’ opportunity to focus on career and family | NFL News



















2:00



Tom Brady explains how he stays motivated as he enters the new NFL season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady explains how he stays motivated as he enters the new NFL season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

As with any athlete devoted to his career, Tom Brady is taking full advantage of this unprecedented opportunity to dedicate time to both work and family.

While preparing for a new chapter with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the impact of the coronavirus pandemic has given Brady a chance to spend more time with his wife and children than would usually be possible at this time of year in the NFL.

The situation has been a reminder of both his responsibilities and why he remains so driven at the age of 42.

“Well I have a lot of different motivations,” said Brady. “You know, again, career, personally, professionally, and I think as you get older what happens, at least in my life, is a lot of different things come at you.

2:37 NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports the latest on NFL pre-season protocols NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports the latest on NFL pre-season protocols

“There’s a lot of different responsibilities you take on. You know, there was a time in my life when I was in college where my responsibilities were being a good student athlete, getting good grades, trying to perform well on the field.

“Then I became a young professional and it was about a big, intense career focus. Then I chose marriage and that became a great priority for me. We decided to have children.

“You always have to find the right amount of time to balance those different areas of your life.”

A busy few months have entailed Brady moving to a new area and getting to know a new community following 20 years in New England.

Social distancing measures have meanwhile introduced him to an offseason like never before, where Zoom calls have become the norm for both team meetings and media duties.

1:09 The Washington Redskins will change their name due to racial insensitivities towards Native Americans, according to NBC’s JP Finlay The Washington Redskins will change their name due to racial insensitivities towards Native Americans, according to NBC’s JP Finlay

“For me, we’re in a unique situation now where we’re all home together and I think that’s a great thing that I’ve experienced the last month, being in a house all together and getting to know each other in ways that we could never have if we’d been pulled in different directions,” he added.

“My kids are off at school and my wife’s travelling, or I’m travelling, fulfilling different obligations. The reality is my family is very important to me, my career is very important to me and I’ve had a great time focusing on those two things the last four weeks.

“I think we’re all just trying to do the best we can do at this point. It’s a unique experience for us all and everyone is trying to make it work the best they can.”

Don’t forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & – on the go! Available to download now on – iPhone & iPad and Android