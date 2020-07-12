Tokyo confirms 206 new cases of coronavirus infections on Sunday

© . Ambulance workers wearing protective suits exit the Diamond Princess cruise ship in quarantine, while passengers continue to be tested for coronavirus, at the Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama
TOKYO () – Tokyo officials confirmed 206 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, public broadcaster NHK reported, as Japan’s capital struggles for a resurgence in cases after the government lifted a state of emergency.
The total marks the fourth consecutive day of more than 200 cases.
