To Accelerate Cryptocurrency Adoption, We Must First Improve User Experience By Cointelegraph

To Accelerate Cryptocurrency Adoption, We Must First Improve User Experience



Only with increasing difficulty can one recall a time when the majority of the world was yet to adopt the internet. In 1995, user adoption of the internet had​ ​only reached​ 10% of American households, five years after the very first web browser was launched. Another five years later, in the year 2000, 50% of the United States nation had already adopted the internet.

Imagining today’s world without internet is simply unfathomable and, in the future, the same will be said about cryptocurrency. The technologies fostered by the crypto industry are often considered the most disruptive and paradigm-shifting advancements since the birth of the internet itself. They are quickly transforming the way people interact, trade, and gain autonomy of their own wealth and assets.

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph