‘Tiger King’ Zoo Searched by Cops for Possible Human Remains

Cops have paid a visit to the zoo previously owned by incarcerated ‘Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness’ star Joe Exotic to search for possible human remains in the alligator pit.

The zoo previously owned by “Tiger King” star Joe Exotic was searched by cops on Friday (10Jul20) after dogs zeroed in on what was suspected to have been human remains.

According to TMZ, dogs were brought in to the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park in Oklahoma as part of an episode of “Zak Bagans’ Ghost Adventures” when they picked up the scent on Thursday in the alligator pit.

The local sheriff’s deputies subsequently attended the scene the following day, where they investigated the matter. However, no human remains were found with cops uncovering animal bones which appeared to be the skeleton of small animal with a tail.

Sources told the outlet that Joe has said there are ashes of four people buried on the property as a memorial, after they expressed wishes to make the zoo their final resting place. They did not identify whose ashes were there.

The zoo, as featured in Netflix docuseries “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness“, is now owned by Jeff Lowe, with Exotic currently serving a 22-year prison sentence after being convicted of plotting a murder-for-hire against Carole Baskin, among other charges.