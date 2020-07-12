The Best Cheap GPU Deals for July 2020

When you’re building a gaming PC, one of the most expensive (if not the most expensive) components is going to be your graphics card. Thankfully, the GPU shortage that hit a few years ago is in the rear-view mirror, and there are now plenty of bargains waiting to be found. No matter your budget or what sort of PC you’re putting together, we have the hottest cheap GPU deals all in one handy place to help you find the perfect graphics card for your build and save you some cash, along with a short buying guide to ensure you make the right choice.

Today’s best GPU deals

Asus GeForce GT 710 2GB GDDR5 GPU — $55, was $63

— was $63 Biostar Radeon RX 550 4GB GDDR5 GPU — $99, was $170

— was $170 MSI GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GDRR5 GPU — $155, was $185

— was $185 EVGA GeForce GTX 1660 XC 6GB GDDR5 GPU — $200 with code VGAPCJY336, was $220

— was $220 ASRock Phantom D3 Radeon RX 5600 XT 6GB GDDR6 GPU — $270 after rebate, was $320

— was $320 ASRock Radeon RX 5700 XT 8GB GDDR6 GPU — $360 after rebate, was $410

How to choose a GPU

The cryptocurrency mining boom caused a crisis in GPU availability for several years (video cards being necessary to mine things like Bitcoin) causing prices to skyrocket, and if you remember that, then you know it was a dark time for PC builders for awhile. Thankfully, things have stabilized in recent years; on top of that, there are now plenty of surprisingly cheap GPUs that make 1080p/60 fps PC gaming more accessible than ever — and if you want to get into 1440p Quad HD or 4K Ultra HD gaming, you’ve got more than a few options there, too.

When shopping for GPU deals, the two big names you’re going to see are AMD Radeon and Nvidia GeForce. These are often sold under different brand names (such as XFX, MSI, Asus, and so on), but the GPU hardware itself — that is, the stuff that actually does the heavy lifting when it comes to graphics processing — is pretty much the same. The differences between card manufacturers will come down to details like heat sink efficiency and cooling capabilities. Be sure to read plenty of customer reviews, but generally speaking, you’re in safe waters sticking with a highly rated card from a reputable maker.

As far as choosing between AMD and Nvidia, you can’t really go wrong with either. Both companies make great graphics cards, and today, you can find cheap GPUs from either one that are capable of running modern games at 1080p resolution and 60 frames per second (the standard for PC gaming). AMD Radeon cards are typically touted as the superior value, but Nvidia cards aren’t typically priced much higher and GPU deals mean you can often find the latest GeForce video cards for the same price you’d pay for an equivalent Radeon GPU. Also, don’t assume that because you have an AMD CPU that you need an AMD GPU. AMD CPUs pair perfectly well with Nvidia video cards.

Of all PC components, graphics cards cover perhaps the widest range of capabilities and price points. The AMD Radeon RX 500-series and 5500 cards deliver excellent 1080p performance and are a great value. In the same bracket are the Nvidia GeForce GTX 16-series cards (1650, 1650 Super, 1660, 1660 Ti, etc.). Expect to pay around $150-$250 for a cheap GPU in this category. On the higher end of the spectrum are the AMD Radeon RX 5600- and 5700-series cards and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 20-series cards. These are naturally pricier, but are a better choice for enthusiast PC builds where 1440p or 4K gaming are a priority. We generally advise against the last-generation Nvidia GTX 10-series cards unless your budget is tight and you find a really good GPU deal on one.

One final consideration (but one that’s no less important for a gaming PC setup) is your monitor. A proper gaming monitor will have built-in vertical sync technology — either AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync — that’s made to work with one of the two GPU brands. Generally speaking, a FreeSync monitor is made for AMD cards while G-Sync monitors work best with Nvidia cards, but this isn’t a hard rule. Nvidia has been offering more cross-compatibility support for its cards lately, and many FreeSync monitors work fine with Nvidia GPUs (although you may have to use a DisplayPort cable instead of HDMI for the best results, so make sure your monitor supports that). Again, be sure to do your research when shopping for monitor deals to ensure your display is fully compatible with your GPU and vice-versa.

