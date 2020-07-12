Tex Hoy’s ‘cruel’ offside blunder costs Newcastle Knights dearly as Parramatta Eels escape in thriller

The Parramatta Eels have held on in a thriller against the Newcastle Knights after Knights youngster Tex Hoy was ruled offside on a try that would have given his side a chance to tie up the scores late.

With the Eels holding onto a 10-4 lead with under five minutes to go in the contest, Knights fullback Kalyn Ponga put in a delightful grubber kick that Hoy was able to get to inches before it crossed the goal line.

However, after it was sent to the bunker, replays showed that Hoy was ahead of Ponga when he kicked the ball, ruling out the try and ultimately resulting in the Eels win.

Both the commentary team and Hoy were left devastated after the “cruel” ruling, with Knights fans in disbelief.

Tex Hoy thought he had given his side an opportunity to tie up scores late, before he was deemed offside (Getty)

“That was his big moment, Tex,” Nine commentator Andrew Johns exclaimed.

“It’s a cruel game, he’s half a step (ahead),” Eels great Peter Sterling added.

It was a thrilling end to a hard-fought contest between the two high-flying teams.

After a slow start to the match, Ryan Matterson put the Eels ahead with the first try of the match, before Andrew McCullough tied up the scores six minutes before the main break.

Following an intense arm-wrestle in the second half, Fijian flyer Maika Sivo gave the Eels what proved to be the decisive break, with the only try of the second half.