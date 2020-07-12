Talkspace and other teletherapy companies are working to scale their businesses during the pandemic, including working with insurance companies and regulators (David Pierce/Protocol)

David Pierce / Protocol:
Talkspace and other teletherapy companies are working to scale their businesses during the pandemic, including working with insurance companies and regulators — The last few months have proven Talkspace right about a lot of things. Video, for one: When Talkspace launched in 2012 …
