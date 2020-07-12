Tae, Ari Fletcher & Dream Doll Are Filming A Reality Show (Exclusive)

TSR Exclusive: If you enjoy the antics of celebrity stylist Tae and his besties Ari Fletcher and Dream Doll, well they may be coming to a screen near you!

We all saw Ari celebrating her 25th birthday and fabulous gifts from bae Moneybagg Yo today on the Gram.

What y’all didn’t see is that the cameras were already rolling for the new show, which we were told is currently being shopped around to several networks, according to a source close to the situation.

The group reportedly hired private producers to get the ball rolling and literally started taping the pilot this weekend. As far as what the premise and storylines for the show will be, chile, it sounds like it’s going to be some tea worth sipping.

The source tells us it will center around Dream Doll and Ari helping Tae open a hair salon. But viewers we’ll also get to see what’s going on in Dream’s love life and the real life drama behind Ari and Bagg’s relationship.

The group is already quite entertaining on social media so it will be interesting to see the stories behind the personalities people love!

The source tells us that some major networks have already expressed interest but it’s still too early to say what will happen next.

We promise to keep you posted on this one!

