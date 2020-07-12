Stranded cow hauled back to farm by helicopter in dramatic rescue

A cow facing death after it fell down a waterfall and became stranded was saved in a dramatic RAF helicopter rescue.
Farmer Martin Smith, 27, noticed one of his 60 cattle missing last Monday and, after a search, spotted her down a ravine.
Martin, 27, said the path leading there was usually closed and added: “The cow must have gone down and then got scared and slipped down as it’s quite steep.”
Martin said the cow was stuck at the Crammel Linn waterfall, between Cumbria and Northumberland, for days, so he visited to feed her until the RAF agreed to help.
Wing Commander Lawrence, of 28 Squadron, said the rescue provided “realistic training”.