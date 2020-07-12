Stranded cow hauled back to farm by helicopter in dramatic rescue

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
8

A cow facing death after it fell down a waterfall and became stranded was saved in a dramatic RAF helicopter rescue.

Farmer Martin Smith, 27, noticed one of his 60 cattle missing last Monday and, after a search, spotted her down a ravine.



It had been raining heavily for the days prior which meant the 15-year-old Galloway was unable to climb back out to safety

Martin, 27, said the path leading there was usually closed and added: “The cow must have gone down and then got scared and slipped down as it’s quite steep.”



Despite multiple attempts throughout the week to carry her out, their efforts were futile and hope was beginning to dwindle.
Despite multiple attempts throughout the week to carry her out, their efforts were futile and hope was beginning to dwindle.

Martin said the cow was stuck at the Crammel Linn waterfall, between Cumbria and Northumberland, for days, so he visited to feed her until the RAF agreed to help.



The RAF were called to rescue the struggling cow
The RAF were called to rescue the struggling cow

Wing Commander Lawrence, of 28 Squadron, said the rescue provided ­“realistic training”.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR