Still hot, with temperatures expected to hit 97 Sunday

Denver’s in for another scorcher on Sunday, with temperatures soaring into the 90s yet again, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Fire danger remains high across Colorado.

The high Sunday is expected to reach 97 degrees under mostly sunny skies, with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.

There’s a slight chance of rain in the evening hours as well, and the low will drop to around 66 degrees overnight.

The odds for rain are slightly better on Monday, with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Temperatures Monday are forecast to hit 95.

Tuesday looks to be the coolest day of the week, in relative terms, with a high of 85 and a 50% chance of rain and thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.