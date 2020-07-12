state news agency By

CAIRO – () – The Saudi-Led coalition said on Monday that it intercepted and destroyed two ballistic rockets and six drones laden with explosives launched by Yemen’s Houthis towards the kingdom, the state news agency said, citing the coalition spokesman.
The coalition has started a military operation against the Iran-aligned group after it stepped up cross-border missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia, Saudi state television reported early in July.
