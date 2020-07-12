Special prayers offered for the Bachchan family at a temple in Ujjain



Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan took to Twitter last night to confirm that they have tested positive for COVID-19. Their posts urged fans to stay calm and assured them that the hospital authorities are doing their best. This afternoon we learnt that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan are COVID-19 positive as well.

Soon after, millions of fans across the country started sharing their views on social media and sent in good wishes hoping for a speedy recovery of the family.

One post that caught our attention was from a temple in Ujjain where a group of priests were seen offering prayers for Amitabh and Abhishek’s good health. Sweet, isn’t it? We hope the Bachchans get well soon.