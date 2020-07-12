South Korea Brings Blockchain to Healthcare, but That’s Just the Start By Cointelegraph

South Korea Brings Blockchain to Healthcare, but That’s Just the Start



The government of South Korea is trying its best to adopt blockchain technology in various industries. The country’s central bank is reviewing the use of a central bank digital currency, and various government ministries want to adopt decentralized identification features within their current systems. Hospitals, pharmaceutical companies and research centers are also looking at blockchain solutions.

Everyone knows that blockchain can help the medical industry, but at the same time, applying a new blockchain service structure to traditional industries is not so quick and simple. Lots of testing needs to be done before it can be to be applied in people’s daily lives.

