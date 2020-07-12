Sonam Kapoor Ahuja suggests a reading list for her fans



Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and her husband Anand Ahuja have a huge fan following as a couple. A lot of people look up to them and how they have handled their relationship. Sonam and Anand were in New Delhi with Anand’s family for a long time during the lockdown, before they headed to Mumbai for Sonam’s birthday. Today, Sonam took to Instagram to share pictures of her family members and the books they are currently reading and nudged her fans to take up the hobby too.



She captioned the post as, “It’s been strange, while we all struggle to keep ourselves safe from this virus – my family and I have found refuge in books we thought we’ll never get the time to read. These days what we do is, we share our monthly reads on our family group. I’ll also be putting up a few interesting ones from our Kapoor-Ahuja Quarantine Reads here, hoping you guys get a chance to read them as well .I’m reading 50 Greatest Short Stories. Compiled By Terry O’Brien Dad is nose deep into Rakesh Maria’s Let Me Say It Now.

Anand is currently very interested in Devdutt Pattanaik’s My Gita. Rhea has just begun A Girl and Her Greens: Hearty Meals from the Garden by April Bloomfield. Anand’s mom is reading The Secret by Rhonda Byrne.

My mom is giving The Forest Of Enchantments by Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni a read. Anand’s dad is juggling a bunch of books including Ikigai, Little Book of Hygge and The Art of Simple Living by Shunmyo Masuno.

Happy Reading!”





Well, we thank you for the wonderful suggestions Sonam.