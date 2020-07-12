Sir Alex Ferguson loses battle with neighbour over three-story mansion plans

Fergie has lost a battle to stop neighbours building a three-storey mansion next to his home.

The Manchester United and Aberdeen legend complained the building was too big and badly designed and the plans were rejected by the council last year.

But now, Peter and Josephine Wilson have submitted fresh proposals to demolish their two-storey house and replace it with a larger property.

Sir Alex, 78, lives in a £2.3million house in Wilmslow, Cheshire, with wife Cathy and they claim the new house would reduce privacy.







The Wilsons are selling up and buyers have indication they want permission for the plans before making the purchase.

In a letter to the council, Fergie said: “We express concern that the reason for refusal has yet to be adequately addressed by the applicant – by virtue of its scale, the scheme is still contrary to policies.”

But Cheshire East Council have given the go-ahead.

A planning report said: “There would be no undue loss of light or overbearing effect on nearby residential properties.

“The proposed development would be of an appropriate scale, allowing it to comfortably fit in to the site and wider street scene.”

The revised plans for the house, which were submitted in February, reduced its proposed height.

Glaswegian Fergie retired in 2013 after 27 years with Man United.

He brought league, cup and European glory to Aberdeen in the late 70s and 80s.

He suffered a brain haemorrhage in 2018 and had emergency treatment which saved his life.