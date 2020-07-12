Shipping Giants Piloting Blockchain to Improve Efficiency By Cointelegraph

Shipping Giants Piloting Blockchain to Improve Efficiency



The Port of Rotterdam in the Netherlands has launched a blockchain-based pilot with some of the world’s leading shipping companies to improve the safety and efficiency of millions of containers that are unloaded in the port every year, according to a release from the port on July 9.

Secure Container Release, the new blockchain application is reportedly to replace the traditional PIN code with a digital signal. According to the port, the current PIN code system requires manual processing which is more liable to error and delays. The new digital solution is said to be less vulnerable to fraud and will make container handling more efficient and safer.

