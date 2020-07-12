See Inside of ‘Basketball Wives’ Star CeCe Gutierrez and Byron Scott’s Virtual Wedding Ceremony

Instagram

The reality TV star and the three-time NBA champion were supposed to hold a bigger ceremony for their big day, but they eventually had to change their plan due to the ongoing pandemic.

CeCe Gutierrez is now a married woman. The reality TV star tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Byron Scott in an intimate ceremony over the weekend that was live streamed for family and friends.

The couple was supposed to hold a bigger ceremony for their big day, but the two eventually had to change their plan due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Regardless of that, both of them were still happy that they got to get married and expressed their joy through a series of Instagram posts.

For instance, CeCe shared on the photo-sharing site several photos that were taken before the lovebirds exchanged their “I Do.” The “Basketball Wives” star looked gorgeous in a custom couture bridal gown that was designed by Netta BenShabu and Natalya Valentine. On the other hand, Byron looked dapper in a classic black-and-white suit.

“Today I married the love of my life, my best friend, my soulmate,” so she wrote in the caption.

In a follow-up post, CeCe uploaded another group of photos that gave her followers more insight into the couple’s wedding. One photo showed the couple kissing after exchanging their vows, while another snap found them getting intimate while sharing their first wine as a married couple.

Byron also took to his Instagram page to share photos from the nuptials. One of the snaps he posted saw the couple sharing their first dance by the poolside. “Me and the Mrs…,” the three-time NBA champion wrote along with the shots.

CeCe and Byron first met around 2014 and later announced their engagement in 2018 after four years together. However, their relationship was not without trouble. CeCe and Bryon’s daughter-in-law, Kristen, were not on good terms. It was so bad that it eventually caused a rift between Byron and his son Thomas.