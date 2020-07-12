Second round of $750 coronavirus payments made to five million Australians

From today five million Australians will find an additional $750 in their bank account to help them financially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of the government’s Economic Support Payment (ESP), the second round of $750 payments will rollout from today with most having been paid by July 15.

The second ESP is an additional payment to those living in Australia and holding an eligible payment or concession card on July 10, 2020.

A file photo of Centrelink in Campsie, Sydney. (Photo: Renee Nowytarger) (Sydney Morning Herald)

Speaking with Today, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said the second round of payments will cost around $4 billion.

“People are going to use the money as they see fit. That’s how it should be. The $750 cash payments will be going to five million Australians on commonwealth support, pensioners, veterans, those on Carers payments as well as other eligible concession card holders, that is appropriate for the ,” Mr Frydenberg said.

“It will go to people who need it and whether they spend it on their day-to-day items or they pay down some of their debts that’s a matter for them.”

Services Australia said recipients of the first round of $750 will not necessarily receive the second round if they are receiving the Coronavirus Supplement of $550 a fortnight.

Those who claim the Family Tax Benefit as a lump sum will receive the $750 payment as part of that lump sum after they’ve claimed for FY 20-21.

Who is eligible for the $750 payment?

Essentially, most people who already receive support from Centrelink will receive the payment.

This includes a long list of payments, which includes:

Age Pension

Disability Support Pension

Carer Payment

Carer Allowance

Parenting Payment

Wife Pension

Widow B Pension

ABSTUDY (Living Allowance)

Austudy

Bereavement Allowance

Newstart Allowance

JobSeeker Payment

Youth Allowance

Partner Allowance

Sickness Allowance

Special Benefit

Widow Allowance

Farm Household Allowance

Family Tax Benefit A

Family Tax Benefit B

Double Orphan Pension.

Additionally, if you hold a pensioner concession card, a Commonwealth Seniors Health Card or a veteran Gold card, you will receive the payment.