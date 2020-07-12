Saudi Telecom Extends Purchase of Vodafone Egypt Stake for the Second Time By

© . The spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Cairo
DUBAI () – Saudi Arabia’s largest telecom operator Saudi Telecom Co (STC) (SE 🙂 said on Sunday it would need another two months to complete the purchase of Vodafone 55% stake of the group (LON 🙂 in Vodafone (NASDAQ 🙂 Egypt.
STC signed a non-binding agreement in January to buy the majority stake for $ 2.4 billion, but extended the process in April by 90 days, citing logistical challenges caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
In a statement, STC said it was extending this period again until September for the same reasons.
Vodafone Egypt is the largest mobile phone operator in the country with 44 million subscribers and a 40% market share.
STC is majority owned by the Saudi Arabian state fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF).
