Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.20% By .com

.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were higher after the close on Sunday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the added 0.20% to hit a new 3-months high.

The best performers of the session on the were Tourism Enterprise Co. (SE:), which rose 9.99% or 2.43 points to trade at 26.75 at the close. Meanwhile, Aseer Trading Tourism,amp;Manufacturing (SE:) added 7.94% or 0.90 points to end at 12.24 and Arabian Centres Co (SE:) was up 7.71% or 1.76 points to 24.60 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Musharaka REIT (SE:), which fell 4.90% or 0.43 points to trade at 8.35 at the close. Saudi United Cooperative Insurance (SE:) declined 4.56% or 0.82 points to end at 17.18 and Malath Cooperative Insurance Co (SE:) was down 2.98% or 0.42 points to 13.68.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 110 to 77 and 12 ended unchanged.

Shares in Aseer Trading Tourism,amp;Manufacturing (SE:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 7.94% or 0.90 to 12.24.

Crude oil for August delivery was up 2.37% or 0.94 to $40.56 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in September rose 2.17% or 0.92 to hit $43.27 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract fell 0.12% or 2.25 to trade at $1801.55 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was up 0.15% to 4.2383, while USD/SAR rose 0.01% to 3.7508.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.05% at 96.625.