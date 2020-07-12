Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G ad leaks online

Earlier this year Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Z Flip, a handset with a vertically folding display. Now on August 5th, the South Korean company is rumoured to be revealing the Galaxy Z Flip 5G.
A minute-long ad revealed by Evan Blass showcases the 5G handset in a new ‘Mystic Bronze’ colour variant.
— Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 10, 2020
The Galaxy Z Flip 5G will reportedly feature a foldable 6.7-inch display with a Snapdragon 865 processor, 8GB of RAM, 3,300mAh battery and 256GB of storage. The phone is rumoured to launch in ‘Mirror Black,’ ‘Mirror White’ and ‘Mystic Bronze,’ colour variants, according to previous reports.
Rumours indicate that Samsung will release the Z Flip 5G alongside the Z Fold 2 and the Note 20 series.
