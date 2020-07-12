Rocky Mountain Showdown is dead. The football season is on the brink. Here is a game worth saving.

We love football and money in America, sometimes more than our neighbors, or life itself.

In a year when a virus threatens to cancel the football season, some games are worth saving. The Pac-12 Conference starter for Colorado on the road in Arizona, however, is not one of them. It is a health risk that is not worth taking.

You tell me: How does it make sense for the Buffs to travel nearly 1,000 miles to play the Wildcats in the middle of a state currently besieged by the coronavirus, while canceling a rivalry game requires a quick tour of the state of Colorado to protect the health of student athletes?

The same day Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott revealed he tested positive for COVID-19, the Buffs followed him down the same path twisted by false hopes and broken promises that led Colorado to join the conference a decade ago. . CU Chancellor Phil DiStefano, who swallows Dr. Scott’s amazing Snake Oil as fast as Larry can take it, responded to the decision to cancel the September games outside of the conference to play soccer against the Cougars and Utes. even the cold and … flu season, declaring: “We are happy.”

Satisfied? Color me marked. Or, if you prefer, let’s continue with the most diplomatic words from CSU Athletic Director Joe Parker: “We are disappointed.”

Colorado pulled out of the Rocky Mountain showdown at Fort Collins on Sept. 5 because the Buffs care more about cash than their next-door neighbors. Suggesting any higher purpose behind the decision suspiciously smells like a pile of Ralphie chips.

Let me understand it. CU athletic director Rick George does not trust CSU to keep the Buffs safe, but he is open to the idea of ​​sending student athletes to play at pandemic hot spots in California and Arizona. Why? Follow the money from paying the $ 32 million annual conference to Colorado.

Hi, I love soccer. But this football season is on the brink, and the country’s health is at unnecessary risk, because we foolishly let the coronavirus hit our buttocks for too long without giving a serious fight. And now, angry, we want to blame someone, nobody except ourselves for this disaster.

This attitude of every football conference to itself is the same virulent selfishness reflected in the mirror that reveals flaws of a national nature. If we can’t even agree to wear masks, how should anyone expect us to be discouraged if the pandemic has broken out in someone else’s house, let alone in another state?

But I refuse to give up on the magic found in soccer teamwork. I don’t want to miss the best of football. I want to believe that there are games in 2020 that are worth saving.

That’s why, the same day the Buffs left the state of Colorado on this year’s calendar, I called Jaron Cohen, a soccer coach at Ponderosa High, just outside the sprawling Denver suburbs. Soccer is his life. He worries that the virus may destroy this season a program that serves as a touchstone in the lives of 10 dozen prep athletes and their families.

“I’ve had some anxiety about it, I’m going to be honest,” said Cohen.

“It is difficult for me to imagine that we are going to be playing tackle football on August 28. It is also difficult for me to imagine a year when we don’t have sports in high school.” I think we are going to play. I just don’t know when. “

Although COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in Colorado, I am supporting the possibility that we can beat the pandemic together, allowing Ponderosa to play Legend and Chaparral this fall. It is the last season of prep football for quarterback Jack Hanenburg and his seniors. However, the value of prep sports is more than sentimental travel.

Ponderosa does not cut players. So, there are 120 athletes of varied abilities in a program that serves as a social network and support group. While the Mustangs won eight games in 2019, Cohen is most proud of the fact that 119 of his athletes maintained grades that kept them academically eligible to play and on track to graduate.

There are also two young children in Cohen’s house. Henry is 10 years old; Leo is 7 years old. Those kids love soccer with the passion that only kids do.

What if the pandemic steals an entire year of Henry and Leo Friday night lights?

“It would be horrible,” said Cohen. “I still won’t let that possibility cross my mind.”

At its best, football is about the community, not the money. Some games are worth saving. Ponderosa vs. Legend is one of them.