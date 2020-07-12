Redskins to announce removal of their nickname on Monday

The Washington Redskins are moving into a new era for the team.

Washington is expected to announce on Monday that it will no longer go by the “Redskins” nickname, Sports Business Journal’s Ben Fischer reported on Sunday.

The team’s new nickname is not expected to be announced yet because trademarks are pending. The pending status of the trademarks seem to confirm our belief about what their next nickname will be.

Looking for more Redskins news and rumors? Join the thousands of fans who stay informed with The Morning Bark. GO ▸

The Redskins have resisted calls over the years to change their team name. However, pressure intensified in recent weeks from business partners and retailers, leading the team to prepare for a formal switch that many believed was long overdue.

The team originated as the Boston Braves in 1932, was named the Boston Redskins in 1933 and has kept that nickname ever since moving to Washington in 1937.