recover deleted files: How to recover accidentally deleted files from Google Sheets, Docs, Slides and Drive

This must have happened with you where you have accidentally deleted some important files or documents saved on Google word processing services or Drive. The moment you realise that you’ve deleted the wrong file, you start getting that sinking feeling and start thinking of a legit way to find those files back.

If that is the case with you, the fret not, Google gives users the option to recover deleted files and documents saved on Google Drive.

In the case of Google Drive, all the deleted files first find their space in the Trash section of the service and after a set time period, those files are automatically deleted. From the same place, users can also restore the deleted files. Want to know how, read on.



First things first, it is important to note that all the files and documents from Google Docs, Sheets and Slides get saved on Google Drive. These files and documents can also be accessed, deleted and recovered using Google Drive. Also note that this process will also work if you have intentionally deleted something from Drive and want to recover it later.

Steps to recover deleted files and documents



1. Head to Google Drive



2. From the left panel, click on Trash option



3. Look for the files you want to recover and right-click on that



4. You can also select multiple files at once in case you want to restore more than one file



5. Now, choose the option Restore



Your deleted files are now recovered and can be found under My Drive section.

