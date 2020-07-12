“Pumped in crowd noise might be “cheesy” but something is needed

The crack of the bat? Check. The roar of the crowd? Maybe, kinda, sort of.

With the coronavirus likely to keep fans out of major league ballparks this season, a number of teams are experimenting with piping in artificial crowd noise to help create a livelier atmosphere in the ballpark. Also, it’s likely that all radio and television broadcasts will have simulated sound during games.

Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado is not quite sure how he feels about piped-in cheers being pumped into Coors Field, something the team has not done during intrasquad games.

“It would be a little cheesy but probably better than nothing,” Arenado said Saturday before the Rockies held an intrasquad game at Coors. “We have to do something. When we were playing (Friday), I heard the sirens of a downtown fire truck loud and clear. We need something different.”

Put down Anthony Rendon, the Los Angeles Angels’ top free-agent acquisition, for a solid no vote regarding artificial crowd noise.

“It was stupid,” Rendon told reporters after an intrasquad scrimmage last week, adding that he’d prefer a silent ballpark. “Definitely. Without a doubt. It’s like you have two of your senses that aren’t coinciding with one another. It’s like you’re looking at a pizza, but you’re smelling a hamburger. You hear noise, but you know nobody’s in the stands. You don’t see anybody. I think it was dumb. I’d rather listen to music.”

Rockies manager Bud Black laughed when asked about the possibility of crowd noise before saying, “Let’s go for it. But I don’t know, I’m anxious to see it happen. Let’s try it. I have no idea what that would be like.”

The Chicago Cubs have already announced plans to insert faux crowd noise for fans watching or listening to games.

“I think that the audio without any, we’ll call it white noise or the insertion of fan noise, is a little jarring for the television viewer,” Cubs president of business operations Crane Kenney told radio station 670 The Score.

Where’s Charlie? All-star right fielder Charlie Blackmon has returned to Colorado and has resumed working out, but he has not yet rejoined the Rockies after testing positive for COVID-19. Blackmon was in excellent shape before he became ill and the Rockies are hopeful he is close to a full recovery. Still, Black is not as certain as he was a week ago that Blackmon will be ready to Colorado season-opener on July at the Texas Rangers.

“I’d like to think that the Charlie situation will get resolved fairly quickly, and we’re at the liberty of the commissioner’s office, I believe, on that one,” Black said. “But that’s the thing I’m most concerned about at this , is Charlie and his timeframe to be ready. It sort of gives me a little pause as far as his potential situation on July .”

The Bard. Right-hander Daniel Bard, once a stellar piece of the Boston Red Sox bullpen before running into major control issues that forced him out of the game, impressed the Rockies during spring training. Bard, 35, has not let up during summer camp.

“I was sitting behind the screen last night and I really liked the way the ball was coming out of his hand,” Black said. “There was a lot of good action in the hitting area, and although he gave up a homer to Nolan (Arenado) on a breaking ball, but after that, I thought he really made some good pitches.”

Traveling man. Bullpen coach Darryl Scott was the Rockies’ unsung hero after spring training was shut down on March 13. It was Scott who loaded up a mobile pitching mound into the back of his pickup truck and delivered it to various parks around Scottsdale, Ariz.

“D-Scott was amazing,” right-hander Jeff Hoffman said. “That was a huge help. He was ready at a moment’s notice.”

Footnotes. Top pitching prospect Ryan Rolison fared well in two scoreless innings during Saturday night’s intrasquad scrimmage. The lefty allowed one hit, struck out one and walked one. He’s likely to begin the season at the Rockies’ satellite camp in Arizona. … Catcher Drew Butera rocketed a solo home run to left off lefty reliever Jake McGee and Sam Hilliard followed with a double.