Public records show that the US Secret Service awarded a four-year contract in May to Coinbase to use its blockchain analytics software, worth $183,750 in total (Yogita Khatri/The Block)

Yogita Khatri / The Block:
Public records show that the US Secret Service awarded a four-year contract in May to Coinbase to use its blockchain analytics software, worth $183,750 in total — Crypto exchange Coinbase is providing its blockchain analytics software to the U.S. Secret Service, according to a public record obtained by The Block.
