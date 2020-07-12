Salvador Rodriguez / CNBC:
Profile of Ime Archibong, the Head of New Product Experimentation at Facebook and one of the most important voices in its efforts around diversity and equality — – Ime Archibong became Facebook’s head of new product experimentation a year ago, tasked with finding the company’s next hit product.
Profile of Ime Archibong, the Head of New Product Experimentation at Facebook and one of the most important voices in its efforts around diversity and equality (Salvador Rodriguez/CNBC)
Salvador Rodriguez / CNBC: