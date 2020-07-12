Pregnant YouTube Star Nicole Thea’s Family ‘Struggling to Cope’ With Her Death at 24

Instagram

The London dancer and influencer, who documented her pregnancy on YouTube, and her unborn child passed away on Saturday, July 11, her mother has confirmed.

– Pregnant YouTube star Nicole Thea has passed away at 24 years old. On Sunday, July 12, her family broke the heartbreaking news on her Instagram account, saying that the London dancer and influencer had died on Saturday.

In the social media post, Nicole’s mom revealed that Nicole’s unborn child also died. “To all Nicole’s friends and supporters it is with great sadness that I have to inform you that Nicole and her son she and Boga named Reign sadly passed away on Saturday morning,” she wrote.

Nicole’s mom asked her fans and followers to give her family “privacy because our hearts are truly broken and we are struggling to cope with what has happened.” She added in the caption of the post featuring Nicole’s photo, “Thank you her mum RIP My beautiful baby girl Nicnac and my grandson Reign, I will miss you for the rest of my life until we meet again in eternal heaven. Xxx”

Nicole’s mom also informed her fans that Nicole had pre-scheduled a few YouTube videos before her passing, and they have decided to air them with the consent of her boyfriend Global Boga. The cause of death is not given yet.

Nicole gained a following on YouTube with her videos which documented her pregnancy. She had amassed a fanbase of over 123,000 Instagram followers and 76,000 YouTube subscribers.

She announced her pregnancy on April 19, with a sweet video on Instagram of herself showing off her baby bump while dancing beside her beau Global. “GOD gave us the biggest blessing yet,” she wrote in the caption. “I’m finally creating a beautiful little human inside of me.”

One week later, Nicole unveiled the sex of her baby, whom she and her boyfriend hoped to name Reign. “We are having a bouncing baby boy family,” she shared, adding that her beau “got what he wished for and we actually can’t wait to meet him.”

In her newest YouTube video posted on Sunday, Nicole got ready to do a milk bath. Titled “GOT IN A BATH FULL OF MILK! *BTS PREGNANCY SHOOT”, the 14-minute video also shows behind the scenes of the YouTube star’s her maternity photo shoot.