Photos: BMC sanitizes Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow in Mumbai

Last night, we heard the news about both Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan testing positive for the coronavirus. Both Big B and Junior Bachchan even took to Twitter to confirm the same. They have been admitted to the Nanavati hospital and are in isolated wards.



This morning, the officials from BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) went to Jalsa (Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow) to sanitize the entire home. We’ve got pictures from the spot, take a look.