Petition calling for urgent action to prevent 35,000 cancer deaths hits 100,000 signatures in hours

A petition calling for urgent government action to prevent the deaths of up to 35,000 cancer patients as a result of coronavirus disruption has hit 100,000 signatures within hours.

The Change.org petition was opened by the family of Kelly Smith in an emotional interview on breakfast TV on Saturday.

Kelly’s life was tragically and dramatically cut short as a consequence of delays to her cancer treatment brought about by Covid.

Her story featured in the Panorama programme – ‘Britain’s’ Cancer Crisis’.

Before she died from bowel cancer the mum, 31, told a newspaper how she felt saying:”Terrified. Absolutely terrified. I don’t want to die. I feel like I’ve so much more to do.”

The petition is a major part of the family’s ‘Catch Up With Cancer’ Campaign which they have launched with the campaigning group Radiotherapy4Life.

The campaign has been launched in light of concerns that the UK government and NHS senior leaders are reacting too slowly to the cancer care.

Experts predict it could result in up to 35,000 cancer patients dying unnecessarily.

Campaigners say cancer services must be back to normal as soon as possible.

In Scotland some screening was “paused” in March to allow the NHS to respond to the Covid crisis.

But services for cervical screening were re-instated from June 29, when patients were urged to contact their GP.

However breast and bowel screening are still on pause.

The advice to patients here is "they should continue to be aware of and act on any symptoms associated with the conditions being screened for", and contact their GP.







The #CatchUpWithCancer campaign is calling for an emergency response from government to urgently get cancer services back up and running and boost radiotherapy services to deal with the Covid cancer backlog.

Craig and Mandy Russell, parents to Kelly Smith said: “The response has been amazing and we are deeply grateful to have hit the 100,000 milestone so quickly.

“Now we are calling on people to share the petition and the campaign, so we can Catch Up With Cancer and save thousands of lives. Please share and sign at Change.org/CatchUpWithCancer . We know Kelly would be happy to know we are continuing this vital work.”

Professor Pat Price, Chair of Action Radiotherapy and founder of the Radiotherapy4Life campaign said: “The reaction to the campaign and petition messages of response makes clear the feelings of patients and the public; there are more heart breaking stories and passionate demands.

“We have to get cancer services up and running much quicker than the end of the year and boost radiotherapy services to play a vital role in catching up with cancer. Panorama exposed the brutal reality of the situation. Kelly’s story is a tragedy. But we can do something to save lives and we must act now.”