OCC Seeking to Remove Structural Barriers to Financial Inclusion By Cointelegraph

OCC Seeking to Remove Structural Barriers to Financial Inclusion
The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, or OCC, launched a project aimed to improve financial inclusion of underserved populations.
Called REACh, which stands for Roundtable for Economic Access and Change, will bring together banking industry leaders and national civil rights, business and technology organizations to identify and reduce barriers and increase access to capital and credit. The group met on July 10 to start looking for projects the group will tackle.
