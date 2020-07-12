NXT star Rhea Ripley heaps praise on Daniel Vidot, NRL

Aussie WWE NXT star Rhea Ripley has heaped praise on Daniel Vidot following his debut on SmackDown back in April this year.

Vidot, who had a 114-game stint in the NRL playing for Canberra, St George, Brisbane and Gold Coast, officially made his debut on WWE’s top-level show SmackDown earlier this year after signing a development contract two years ago.

The 30-year-old was finally given his chance to shine on the big stage when he clashed with former WWE champion Sheamus.

Now it appears the former NRL player has earned respect from fellow Aussies on the WWE roster, most notably Ripley, who’s already one of the biggest names in the entire industry.

Daniel Vidot and WWE icon The Rock. (Instagram)

Ripley, 23, made her debut on WWE’s NXT brand back in 2017. In her brief stint so far, she was previously the NXT Women’s Champion and was also the inaugural winner of the NXT UK Women’s title.

Ripley, who regularly trains and perfects her craft with the likes of WWE legends Triple H and Shawn Michaels, said Vidot has “come a long way” and has “improved” massively in his short time in the wrestling industry.

“We’re really putting Australian wrestling on the map,” Ripley told Wide World of Sports.

“We’re really helping and I think that’s amazing,

“Daniel Vidot is one of my best mates. He’s super cool and down to earth.

Rhea Ripley (WWE)

“He’s come such a long way, it’s insane. I don’t spend too much time at the performance centre, but to see how far he’s come in the limited time he’s been here is incredible.

“He’s such a fast learner and he’s picked it up with leaps. I’m proud of him, I love watching him wrestle because I’ve seen how much he’s improved.

“Coming from rugby league, something that’s so different to wrestling, and picking it up this easy is something that’s incredible.”