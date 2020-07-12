NSW to charge returned travellers $3000 for 14-day stay

All returning travellers flying into New South Wales will be charged $3000 for their 14-day stay in hotel quarantine from next week, regardless of where they live.

Travellers will be charged $3000, while additional adults within the same family will be charged $1000, starting from 12.01am on Saturday July 18.

Children aged three and over will be charged $500, while children under three will remain free of charge.

The new charges mean a family of four will pay $5000 for their compulsory stay in a designated quarantine hotel.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian today defended the move, noting that the state was currently receiving “six or seven times” more returned travellers than any other state.

“We want to make sure we are putting resources where they are needed in New South Wales at the moment,” Ms Berejiklian said.

“Australian residents overseas have had three or four months to think about what they want to do.”

She also noted reports that some overseas travellers had returned back overseas after undertaking quarantine – only to return and go through quarantine a second at the cost of the taxpayer.

Travellers will be handed an invoice for the cost of their stay at the end of their in hotel quarantine, with 30 days to pay.

Hardship arrangements will be in place for those who struggle to pay.

The decision was made after National Cabinet decided to cap the number of international travellers coming into Australia on Friday.

NSW has shouldered most of the weight – and the expense – of hotel quarantines since Victoria halted international flights, amid its surging infection rates at the end of June.

The bill for these quarantines currently stands at over $65 million.

The cost of security, transport and logistics will continue to fall on the NSW government.

“Australian residents have been given plenty of to return home, and we feel it is only fair that they cover some of the costs of their hotel accommodation,” Ms Berejiklian said.

The charges will apply to anyone buying flights after midnight tonight, the premier has confirmed.

On Friday, the prime minister indicated that all states and territories will start charging for their hotel quarantines.

“Some states already have it, other states are moving towards that,” Mr Morrison said.