NRL news | Ray Warren vs Snoop Dogg clash on plane recalled by legendary commentator

Nine commentary legend Ray Warren has recalled his extraordinary flashpoint with rap icon Snoop Dogg and his entourage while on a plane.

Warren was taking a flight late in 2008, seated up front by the window, when Snoop Dogg sat down in front of him.

Recalling the incident after a Snoop Dogg cardboard cutout was spotted during Rabbitohs vs Wests Tigers on Friday night, ‘Rabs’ said that things went to hell when the rapper hit the recline button before takeoff.

Ray Warren and Snoop Dogg. (Getty)

“Snoop Dogg? I once rode on a plane to Brisbane with Snoop Dogg,” Warren said.

“He put his seat back and knocked a glass of chardonnay in my lap.

“I objected strongly and then about three big, burly fellows with him were standing over my like the Sydney Harbour Bridge.”

Phil Gould interjected: “I’d have loved to have been there for the conversation between you and Snoop Dogg. What did you talk about?”

Warren continued: “Rabid language. Rabid language … I was like a little ferret trying to hide.

“Oh dear, it was funny. I got off the plane and said to somebody, ‘Who the bloody hell does he think he is?’

“Rabs and Snoop Dogg … it’d make a series!”

Warren was nursing the drink because he is an infamously fearful flyer. He said that a “bloody rude” Snoop Dogg had not said a word throughout the incident.

“He didn’t speak to me. He looked at me like I was some boofhead,” Warren told The Sydney Morning Herald.

Snoop Dogg travelled Down Under in 2008 after a federal government reprieve, having previously been banned due to drugs and firearm offences.

He took to South Sydney during his stay and was mobbed during a visit to The Block in Redfern. He has since promoted the Rabbitohs numerous times, including for their 2014 grand final win, having been sent a Souths jersey the previous year by club owner and Hollywood star Russell Crowe.

Snoop Dogg runs the Snoop Youth Football League in the US, aimed at helping disadvantaged kids.