Norwich boss Daniel Farke not to blame for relegation, says Alex Tettey | Football News





Daniel Farke’s Norwich side were relegated from the Premier League on Saturday after a 4-0 defeat to West Ham

Norwich midfielder Alex Tettey has voiced his support for head coach Daniel Farke following confirmation of the club’s relegation from the Premier League.

Saturday’s 4-0 defeat to West Ham saw the Canaries lose their top-flight status with three games remaining, having suffered defeats in all six of their matches since the Premier League restarted in June, scoring only one goal.

Farke signed a new three-and-a-half-year deal in March 2019, tying him to the club until June 2022.

“The boss has done everything he can in those situations really,” Tettey said.

Norwich midfielder Alex Tettey says Farke’s options were limited by the weakness of their squad

“In terms of players, he doesn’t have the 10, 15, 20 million-pound players, he has young talent mixed with a couple of senior players and not all of them has had Premier League experience.

“He’s done everything he could to be fair and it’s tough for him as well at times when he wants to play differently but hasn’t had the players to do that.”

The club – last season’s Sky Bet Championship winners – were already six points adrift at the foot of the table at the resumption but have slumped further since.

Norwich could still influence the outcome at the other end of the table, as they take on Champions League qualification hopefuls Chelsea on Tuesday, live on .

Despite having defended his manager over Norwich’s squad size, Tettey insists the players cannot make any excuses for their failings.

“There are things at the moment that we do collectively during games that are just not good enough, it’s not good enough,” the 34-year-old said.

“I’ve been saying this the last couple of weeks. It’s mentally tough when we pick ourselves up and we try to go again, we try to be brave, but at the end everything the other teams get, we are sloppy and not marking or we make mistakes and we get punished for it.

“It doesn’t feel like you are on the front foot on things, everything you get punished, everything goes against you.

“At the end as well, in these situations you just have to say if you haven’t done well enough, you haven’t done well enough and that’s what it is.”