Nigerian Scammers Used BTC & Gemini Exchange to Siphon Millions By Cointelegraph

Nigerian Scammers Used BTC & Gemini Exchange to Siphon Millions
The two Nigerians jetsetters who filled their Instagram accounts with pictures of their ostentatious wealth were extradited from Dubai to the United States. According to the FBI, they were able to convert millions of dollars into (BTC) via the Gemini exchange.
The two are Olalekan Jacob Ponle, also known as “Mr. Woodbery,” and “Mark Kain,” and Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, who used the aliases “Ray Hushpuppi” and “Hush”. The FBI complaint focused on the former’s activities and how he used Bitcoin to transfer the stolen funds.
