Nick Cordero Celebrated by Family and Close Friends in ‘Small Memorial’ Amid Pandemic

Instagram

Amanda Kloots has invited close family and friends for a small gathering to remember and celebrate her husband’s life following his death in hospital after his battle with coronavirus.

–

Nick Cordero‘s closest friends and family members joined the tragic actor’s widow on Saturday (11Jul20) for a small memorial in “celebration” of his life.

The “Rock of Ages” star, 41, died from coronavirus complications on 5 July (20), 95 days after he was first hospitalised in Los Angeles.

A week after his passing, Amanda Kloots took to Instagram to reveal she had gathered with a few loved ones to remember the good times with Cordero, the father of her one-year-old son, Elvis.

Recalling her words to the group, she wrote, “I said, ‘Nick would have wanted this to be a celebration. Let’s try to laugh, share great stories and sing for him and to his memory.’ He would have loved it. It was beautiful and perfect. His spirit was definitely there.”

Kloots explained they listened to the tune “I’m Here” from hit Broadway show “The Color Purple” because the couple had fallen in love with the production “years ago” and now the powerful lyrics, about embracing independence and moving on, were inspiring the fitness instructor to stay strong for their young son.

She continued, “Truly, I am scared. Scared of my new normal, of the pain, the loss and being strong enough to get through it. But, I know Nick is up above routing (sic) for me, believing in me and hoping for me.”

“He wants me to LIVE this new life and he wants me to be the best version of myself for our son. I promised him in the hospital that I would try to do that. So, when I heard these lyrics yesterday I thought, ‘Ok. When I’m doubting if I can get through this, I’m playing this song. It will be my motto.’ ”

Kloots concluded the emotional post by admitting she “never thought” she would be embarking on this “long journey ahead,” adding, “No one can tell me how to do it, I have to do it. I may do things right, I may do them wrong. There isn’t a perfect way. One day, one step at a time. I have faith that God is leading the way and that Nick is our angel.”