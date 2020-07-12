Nick Cannon’s On-and-Off GF Jessica White Says He Impregnated Brittany Bell When They’re on Break

WENN/Instagram

Model Jessica White, who is in an on-and-off relationship with Nick Cannon, sets the record straight on some speculation about her relationship status after it was revealed that Nick and ex Brittany Bell are expecting their second child together. In an Instagram comment, Jessica insisted that she’s not a “home-wrecker.”

It started after she posted a loving shout-out to the TV and radio host in a post on the photo-sharing site on Saturday, July 11. Alongside a black-and-white picture of her and Nick, Jessica wrote in the caption, “Catch me , don’t let me drop, keep loving me like you do… don’t ever stop. #myhero thank you for all your support on my new journey #mylove #noentanglementshere.”

<br />

The post prompted one of her followers to write in the comment section, “Nick is expecting another child with the amazing ms. bell. She really loves him and is so loyal.” Accusing her of being a home-wrecker, the person asked, “Do you feel like maybe you are getting in the way of all that…”

In response to that, Jessica, reportedly started dating “The Masked Singer” host in 2015, replied, “Nick and I have been together off and on for years. Their new child was conceived when we had temporarily broken up. Any child is a blessing. This is the last time I will answer these questions.” She added, “I am no home wrecker at all.”

“Nick was a free man at that and can be with whoever he so chooses and for years that person has always been me, That is between him and Britney I support him through thick and thin as he does the same for me,” Jessica continued, before concluding, “Have a blessed day. I hope this clears up peoples misconception as I am being honest about this situation which is delicate and complicated….”